One driver said he'd never heard of a 'bus gate' before moving to Sheffield

Controversial new signs warning of a no-go zone for cars in Sheffield have sparked debate - with some asking ‘what is a bus gate?’

The city council erected large red signs warning of the new restriction on Arundel Gate after complaints too many drivers were being fined £70 - some 1,026 in June alone. They state: ‘Bus Gate ahead enforcement NOW STARTED’.

Readers debate whether new warning signs are clear enough.

But when The Star visited on Thursday, eight cars were seen to pass through in 22 minutes .

On our Facebeook page, some people questioned whether the wording was right.

Steve Hunter said: "Looks like the council has deliberately erected signs designed to be misinterpreted. Who actually knows what a "Bus Gate" is? There are already well known and commonplace road signs that show where certain vehicles are prohibited. Why not use those?

"It must be particularly confusing for those drivers who have English as a second language and so these signs could be seen to be racially discriminating.

"Could it be their intent was to confuse drivers to raise many thousands in fines? Surely not! What council and what councillors would do such a thing?"

Some argue the official bus gate avoidance manoeuvre is complicated.

Keith Butcher added: "To be honest I had never heard of bus gates before moving to Sheffield. There are internationally recognised signs to say what traffic can pass and which are prohibited. Why not use them?"

The restriction was introduced on March 20 to cut air pollution, speed up buses and create ‘high-quality public space’.

Mark Fleming, of Chesterfield, complained to the council after his wife was fined in July. He suggested a simple ‘No Entry’ would work better.

But Mike Deveaux disagreed: "Anyone who claims they didn't see or understand the signs is driving without due care and attention. Pure and simple."

And Kev Bloom reckoned they still wouldn’t be enough.

"You should take a look at the "No Entry" gate at the junction of Broomhall Road and Victoria Road, seen so many vehicles just drive through. Or the 'No Right Turn' from Glossop Road on to Claremont Place... just ignored by cars and taxis."

One reader said sat navs in older cars are not updated and no longer accurate and warned against "blindly" following them.

He said: "In the case of bus gates, updating may be dependent on the effectiveness of notification procedures to the satnav companies. The vast number of violations being reported indicate something is going wrong, but drivers should respond to what they can see rather than blindly follow satnavs. In my view the cluttered signage was inadequate and once sucked into this route it becomes a trap."

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said the old signs met legal requirements. The new ones were in response to concerns.