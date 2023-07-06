Police are cracking down on poor parking in Sheffield thanks to photos sent in by members of the public.

Operation Park Safe, run by South Yorkshire Police, involves officers taking action against motorists who park illegally or inconsiderately.

Members of the public can send photographs of offending vehicles to the force and action can be taken against the drivers.

The Sheffield North West neighbourhood poling team posted a photograph on Facebook of a car which was parked on a pavement - blocking it entirely for pedestrians, who would have been forced to walk in the road to get past it.

South Yorkshire Police are clamping down on poor parking in Sheffield

The owner was convicted at court for leaving their car parked in a dangerous position.

They received three points on their driving licence and fines totalling £418.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The police can not be everywhere. This initiative relies on the help of active citizens to help enforce the law and make the roads safer.”

To report poor parking, the police need a written statement about the offence including the date and time it happened.

People reporting incidents need to provide their name, address, date of birth and contact details, and may be required to attend court if the matter is contested.

The force added: “We will deal with the person responsible and issue fines or educational courses depending

on the offence committed.”