Driver caught watching TV on motorway fined in police crackdown in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police issued over £14,000 of fines to reckless drivers over a five day operation.

Officers took to the M1, M18 and A1 motorway networks – undoubtedly the busiest roads in the region – in an unmarked HGV cab as part of a national road safety project.

The five-day operation, held between September 25 and 29, was set up with the aim of decreasing the number of people killed or seriously injured while driving.

Operation Tramlines is a national road safety project taking to the main roads around the country, seeking drivers committing offences whilst behind the wheel.

Operation Tramlines saw officers take on five days of additional enforcement to tackle careless and reckless drivers.

Roads Policing Inspector Peter Heginbotham said: "The purpose of participating in these national operations is to catch drivers committing offences before they could cause a potentially serious or fatal road traffic collision. We take every opportunity to participate in these operations, tackling reckless driving in the area.

"Every year just under 450 people are killed on the UK’s motorways and major A roads. In total, we dealt with 137 road traffic offences during the operation. The tractor cab allowed us to clearly see into other road users’ vehicles, including lorries, which are higher up and down into cars to see when drivers have their phones on their laps."

Drivers have been issued fines and points to their licence for offences including driving without a seatbelt, using a mobile phone whilst driving, driving without due care, stopping on the hard shoulder, speeding, watching TV, amongst many others.

If you are caught driving without wearing a seatbelt you will receive a fine of £100. If you are caught driving whilst using your mobile phone, you will receive a £200 fine and six points on your licence.

Inspector Heginbotham added: "Our dedication to making the roads of South Yorkshire as safe as possible can be seen through the excellent examples of teamwork shown by officers and in the results we produce.