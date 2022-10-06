Crews from fire stations across the city were sent out to deal with four separate blazes on Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday, which are understood to have been started deliberately, including an incident where a car was set ablaze, and one which involved a blazing wheelie bin.

In the first of last night’s incidents, a wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7.50pm on Saxonlea Avenue, near the Manor estate. Firefighters from Parkway station attended the incident, spending 10 minutes at the scene.

A string of arson attacks left parts of Sheffield ablaze last night in a busy night for firecrews. File picture shows Sheffield firefighters in action

Lowedges firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9:20pm on Norton Avenue, Norton. The crew left the scene at 10.25pm.

Then a car was deliberately set on fire at 11.30pm on Knowles Avenue, Stocksbridge. Firefighters from Stocksbridge station attended the incident, spending around 40 minutes there.

Finally, firefighters from Sheffield Central fire station were called out to a pipe and rubbish on fire at 1.10am on Weedon Street, near Meadowhall. That fire was also believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 2.15am.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue set up a FireStoppers line in 2020, because of the number of deliberate fires they were seeing, for people to pass on information.

