Knowles Avenue fire: Car set ablaze on Sheffield street as firefighters deal with string of arson attacks
A string of arson attacks left parts of Sheffield ablaze in a busy night for firecrews.
Crews from fire stations across the city were sent out to deal with four separate blazes on Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday, which are understood to have been started deliberately, including an incident where a car was set ablaze, and one which involved a blazing wheelie bin.
In the first of last night’s incidents, a wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 7.50pm on Saxonlea Avenue, near the Manor estate. Firefighters from Parkway station attended the incident, spending 10 minutes at the scene.
Lowedges firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9:20pm on Norton Avenue, Norton. The crew left the scene at 10.25pm.
Then a car was deliberately set on fire at 11.30pm on Knowles Avenue, Stocksbridge. Firefighters from Stocksbridge station attended the incident, spending around 40 minutes there.
Finally, firefighters from Sheffield Central fire station were called out to a pipe and rubbish on fire at 1.10am on Weedon Street, near Meadowhall. That fire was also believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 2.15am.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue set up a FireStoppers line in 2020, because of the number of deliberate fires they were seeing, for people to pass on information.
FireStoppers, which works in the same way as Crimestoppers, allows the public to anonymously report any information they have on deliberate fire-setting. Call FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558, or by filling in the online form at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.