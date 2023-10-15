Disney on Ice: Sheffield Arena show to mark 100 years of Walt Disney - how to get tickets
The family show will feature, Disney songs, remarkable stunts and world-class skating
A special anniversary edition of Disney On Ice at Sheffield Arena is set to mark 100 years of Walt Disney.
Disney On Ice Presents 100 Years of Wonder is due to wow families at at Utilita Arena Sheffield from November 30 to December 3, 2023, with a total of seven performances at the venue, and tickets are now on sale.
Monday, October 16 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, which has enchanted characters the world over with characters from Mickey Mouse to Mirabel in Encanto.
100 Years of Wonder promises to capture that magic, with families invited to grab their mouse ears and strap themselves in for an amazing ride.
It will feature, Disney songs, remarkable stunts and world-class skating.
This will be the 37th time Disney On Ice had visited Sheffield Arena since debuting in 1991 but the latest show will have something new for even the most dedicated fans.
This time around, Mickey Mouse's friends will join him on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all. Families will be encouraged to join in the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories from down the decades, from The Sorceror's Apprentice to more modern additions like Moana, Frozen and Toy Story.
To book tickets for Disney On Ice 100 Years of Wonder, at Utilita Arena Sheffield, visit: https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/.