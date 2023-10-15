The band thrilled audience members as they belted out their biggest hits, including Reach, Don't Stop Movin', Bring It All Back and S Club Party

S Club put on an 'incredible' show at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, October 14. This photo shows them on the first night of their 25th anniversary reunion tour at Manchester's AO Arena. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Fans relived their childhoods as S Club put on an 'incredible' show at Utilita Arena Sheffield, including a moving tribute to Paul Cattermole.

The band, formerly known as S Club 7, thrilled audience members as they belted out their biggest hits in Sheffield on Saturday, October 14, including Reach, Don't Stop Movin', Bring It All Back and S Club Party.

They are without two of their original line-up on their 25th anniversary reunion tour: Paul, who tragically died in April, aged 46, and Hannah Spearritt.

The group performing on the S Club: The Good Times Tour now comprises Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh.

In July, they released a single paying tribute to Paul, called These Are The Days, which they are performing during the tour. It was their first new record in 20 years.

Saturday was just the second chance fans have had to see S Club live since they reformed. The group kicked off their tour on Thursday in Manchester and they were due to play in Liverpool the folowing night but that show was cancelled due to issues with the venue's power supply.

What did S Club fans make of the show in Sheffield?

Following Saturday's show, Utilita Arena Sheffield shared a video showing fans going wild as S Club performed a variety of their greatest hits.

Those who were in Sheffield for the show said it didn't disappoint, with many describing how it had brought memories of their childhoods flooding back.

One fan wrote: "Forever gonna have a special place in my heart S Club. You were my first concert at 4 years old at this very venue and it gave me the bug for live music. Fast forward to 27-year-old (me) and I loved it just the same."

Another commented: "Amazing night. So many memories... fantastic. Thank you S Club and Sheffield.

A third said: "Took me right back to my childhood dancing to their songs. Absolutely loved it. Thanks S Club for coming back together for the tour."