University of Sheffield graduate Denise Coates, who made her fortune through the gambling firm Bet365, has been named one of the UK's youngest billionaires. She is the only woman to make the list

A University of Sheffield graduate has been named as one of the UK's youngest billionaires after amassing an estimated £6.2bn fortune.

University of Sheffield graduate Denise Coates, who made her fortune through the gambling firm Bet365, has been named one of the UK's youngest billionaires. She is the only woman to make the list

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denise Coates earned a first-class degree in econometrics - the application of statistical methods to economic data - from Sheffield University before going on to co-found the online betting company Bet365.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother-of-five also reportedly met her husband Richard Smith at the university during the 1980s.

According to a new table compiled by City Index she is today the UK's joint ninth youngest billionaire, at the age of 55. She is also the only woman to make the male-dominated top 10.

According to City Index, Ms Coates has the second highest net worth on the list, at £6.2bn. She ranks 294th on Forbes' billionaire index. City Index states: "Coates largely made her wealth as the founder of online gambling site Bet365, currently valued at $3.3 billion and one of the world's largest online gambling companies.

"Coates owns around half of the privately held Bet365, which facilitates more than $65 billion in bets per year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Coates today reportedly lives in Betchton, near Sandbach, Cheshire. The Star reported in 2021 that she had earned the UK's biggest ever salary at £469 million, including dividends, the previous year.

After leaving university she joined the high street betting firm run by her father and identified the potential of online gambling, investing in the domain name Bet365.com so that she could drive the family business in that direction.

In January 2012 she was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the community and business.