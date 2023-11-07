Jamie Boot: How scion of Sheffield building firm Henry Boot made it to 10th on South Yorkshire rich list
He may have retired but his family still has a big stake in the successful company
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jamie Boot and family are estimated to be worth £148m, placing them 10th on the South Yorkshire rich list.
He is the great, great grandson of Henry Boot, who founded the Sheffield-based building firm Henry Boot in 1886. It recently sold Banner Cross Hall, which was the firm's home for more than 90 years.
Jamie Boot and his family own nearly half of the company shares and their stake should now be worth £127m, though this is down £52.1m since last year. He is believed to be the 52nd richest person in Yorkshire. He stepped down in May last year after more than 40 years of service.
Jamie Boot joined in 1979 and became group managing director in 1986 while still in his 30s. He was appointed chairman in January 2016.
Henry Boot is currently involved in two Heart of the City projects in Sheffield city centre. It is working on ‘Block H’ revamping buildings on Cambridge Street and building a new low carbon office block. It is also constructing Kangaroo Works, a development of 365 flats on Rockingham Street.
The company was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1919, becoming the first quoted housebuilder.