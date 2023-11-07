They include a husband-and-wife from Sheffield who are worth an estimated £500 million after setting up a teaching aid business together, and the widow of one of Meadowhall shopping centre's co-founders

The latest Yorkshire Rich List has revealed the wealthiest people living in the county, including many business leaders from Sheffield and elsewhere in South Yorkshire.

Among them are a husband-and-wife from Sheffield who are worth an estimated £500 million after setting up a teaching aid business together, and the widow of one of Meadowhall shopping centre's co-founders.

Jackie Neal, who as managing director of Abbey Forged Products is one of the few women with a senior role in the UK's forging industry, has made the list for the first time. She and her husband Roger are worth an estimated £85m after pre-tax profits at the firm, named after the Sheffield street on which they lived, soared by 75 per cent to £7.9m last year.

They are not the only steel magnates from Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham to make the Yorkshire Rich List 2023, compiled by Insider Media, which is part of National World.

The other multi-millionaires and billionaires on the list, including the former Sheffield United owner Kevin McCabe, have made their wealth through a variety of industries, from property and cars to furniture.

Below is the full list of South Yorkshire businesspeople to make the Yorkshire Rich List 2023, which includes people working in a business they either started themselves or inherited.

Lord Kirkham: £1.14bn (£1.14bn) Lord Kirkham, 78, made his fortune through the furniture retailer DFS, which started out at an old snooker hall in Doncaster. He would make £450m by floating it on the stock market and from other share sales during the 1990s, before making an additional £400m by taking DFS private and selling to private equity.

Carol Healey and family: £886m (£905m) Property developer Eddie Healey teamed up with Paul Sykes to build Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield. His widow Carol Healey and her family still own two retail parks, though their fortune has reduced slightly in the last year.

Paul Sykes: £775m (£775m) Paul Sykes, who is now 80, founded Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre with Eddie Healey and the pair went on to sell it for £1.17bn. Sykes had left school with no qualifications and initially worked as a tyre fitter before making money from car dealing and later moving into property.