Yorkshire Rich List 2023: The 17 richest people from South Yorkshire and how much they are worth
They include a husband-and-wife from Sheffield who are worth an estimated £500 million after setting up a teaching aid business together, and the widow of one of Meadowhall shopping centre's co-founders
The latest Yorkshire Rich List has revealed the wealthiest people living in the county, including many business leaders from Sheffield and elsewhere in South Yorkshire.
Jackie Neal, who as managing director of Abbey Forged Products is one of the few women with a senior role in the UK's forging industry, has made the list for the first time. She and her husband Roger are worth an estimated £85m after pre-tax profits at the firm, named after the Sheffield street on which they lived, soared by 75 per cent to £7.9m last year.
They are not the only steel magnates from Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham to make the Yorkshire Rich List 2023, compiled by Insider Media, which is part of National World.
The other multi-millionaires and billionaires on the list, including the former Sheffield United owner Kevin McCabe, have made their wealth through a variety of industries, from property and cars to furniture.
Below is the full list of South Yorkshire businesspeople to make the Yorkshire Rich List 2023, which includes people working in a business they either started themselves or inherited.
