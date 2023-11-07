From a bedroom start-up to fourth on the South Yorkshire rich list in 15 years

Jon and Susie Seaton are worth £485m, placing them fourth in our list of the richest people in South Yorkshire.

They set up Sheffield-based teaching business Twinkl in 2010 after Susie, who was working as a pre-school teacher had struggled to find educational resources online. The couple earlier this year sold a stake in Twinkl to private equity for around £170m. The deal with Vitruvian Partners valued Twinkl at around £500m.

Today, Twinkl is used in more than 200 countries world by teachers, nursery workers, parents and other educators, according to its website, and offers everything from worksheets to augmented reality games.