East Bank Road Sheffield: Tributes paid as motorcyclist killed in crash is named locally as Ash
Tributes have today been paid as a motorcyclist who died in a crash on a Sheffield road is named locally.
Flowers, balloons and a candle have been left close to the scene of the fatal collision which happened yesterday morning, Sunday, September 4, near the Esso petrol station on East Bank Road.
Alongside them were moving messages to the man, named in cards as Ash, who was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash involving a motorbike and a car.
Most Popular
-
1
Gleadless Road: Pedestrian suffers serious injuries during crash in Sheffield neighbourhood
-
2
East Bank Road Sheffield: Tributes paid as motorcyclist killed in crash is named locally as Ash
-
3
Deep Lane Sheffield: Photos show house in Shiregreen gutted by fire believed to have been started deliberately
-
4
Sheffield man branded 'danger to women' and who hit ex so hard it perforated ear drum walks free from court
-
5
Boxer Mike Tyson calls Doncaster 'real bad stuff' while discussing 'wild parts' of UK in podcast
One message read: “RIP Ash. Gonna miss you loads. You was such a top bloke. 1 in a trillion. Ride high mate.”
Another said: “What can we say? What a shock. Only saw you on Monday. Fly safe with the angels. Taken far too soon.”
A third read: “To Ash. Sleep tight and shine brightly. Will miss you.”
Another said: “You will always be in our hearts and thoughts.”
And a fifth message read: “To Ash. Going to miss ya.”