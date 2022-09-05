News you can trust since 1887
East Bank Road Sheffield: Tributes paid as motorcyclist killed in crash is named locally as Ash

Tributes have today been paid as a motorcyclist who died in a crash on a Sheffield road is named locally.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:52 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:03 pm

Flowers, balloons and a candle have been left close to the scene of the fatal collision which happened yesterday morning, Sunday, September 4, near the Esso petrol station on East Bank Road.

Alongside them were moving messages to the man, named in cards as Ash, who was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash involving a motorbike and a car.

Floral tributes outside the Esso petrol station on East Bank Road, Sheffield, to a man named locally as Ash, who died following a collision involving a motorbike and a car on Sunday, September 4. Picture Scott Merrylees

One message read: “RIP Ash. Gonna miss you loads. You was such a top bloke. 1 in a trillion. Ride high mate.”

Another said: “What can we say? What a shock. Only saw you on Monday. Fly safe with the angels. Taken far too soon.”

A third read: “To Ash. Sleep tight and shine brightly. Will miss you.”

Another said: “You will always be in our hearts and thoughts.”

And a fifth message read: “To Ash. Going to miss ya.”

Sheffield