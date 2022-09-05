Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scores of Sheffielders were forced awake by lightning at around 2am on Monday, September 5.

Many marvelled at the thunderstorm, which came at the beginning of the first full school week after the summer holidays and just days after the beginning of meteorological Autumn on September 1.

Posting on Twitter, @JanieL24 said: “Spectacular lightning in #Sheffield this morning!”

Still from a video of lightning taken by Harry Lyons in Ecclesall, Sheffield in the early hours of this morning (Monday, September 5, 2022)

@HLyons Tweeted: “Loving the lightning over Sheffield #thunderstorms #lightning.”

@YoghurtPotMedia added: “A spectacular show by mother nature early this morning.”

@the_beckster_ wrote: “Should I be asleep? Yes. Am I laying in bed watching the thunder and lightening instead? Also yes. Will I regret it come morning? Definitely yes. #thunderstorms”

A still from a video taken by Yoghurt-Pot Media in the Norton Lees area of the city at around 2.30am on Monday, September 5

@elliecolton_ said: “This storm is absolutely wild just bumped into my dad on the landing who said he was off downstairs to watch it out our kitchen window. Some people love it, I’m so scared by it!”

The video you can see playing at the top of this story includes video taken by Star readers living in the Norton Lees, Ecclesall and Manor Park areas of the city.

A Met Office spokesperson said yesterday that they were expecting a storm to ‘with heavy rain, lightning and some hail’ to move ‘steadily northeast towards Chesterfield, and later Sheffield and Rotherham’.

Met Office forecasters also say Sheffield could be hit by another early-morning storm tomorrow (Tuesday, September 6), with a 60 per cent chance of thunder and lightning at around 1am.

Still from a video of lightning taken by goldenanora in Manor Park in the early hours of Monday, September 5