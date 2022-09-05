Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades beat their Yorkshire rivals 2-0 away from home on Sunday to return to the top of the Championship table, but the victory was soured by what happened to Richard Rourke, who is chairman of the Sheffield United Disabled Supporters Association.

He told how he was watching the game when he was hit in the groin and neck by coins thrown from the home supporters’ section. He was then struck on the head by a full bottle, sending him tumbling out of his chair and onto the ground.

Sheffield United fan Richard Rourke told how he had been hit by coins and a bottle, which knocked him from his wheelchair, during the Blades' victory at Hull City

Thankfully he was not seriously injured and is today nursing nothing more than a few bruises but it could have been much worse and he said he was appalled by the behaviour of those throwing missiles.

"We saw some objects flying across from the Hull fans and I was hit by coins in the groin and then the neck, before a full bottle hit me in the head, knocking me out of my chair,” he said.

"My daughter was there and along with other supporters and the police she shielded me from any other objects being thrown. The police then helped me get to the concourse where the paramedics checked me over. I’d like to thank everyone who helped, as they were all fantastic.

"Other disabled fans were hit by coins too, and on the concourse I saw Sheffield United supporters being treated by paramedics after being cut by coins.

"What happened is ridiculous. I’ve been all over the country following Sheffield United and I’ve never been subjected to such a bombardment before.

"One of the Hull stewards said ‘your fans did throw a flare into the Hull fans’ but I replied ‘you’re trying to justify me being hit with a bottle by saying our fans let a flare off?’.

“The Hull fans could see where the disabled supporters were, without a shadow of a doubt, and anybody throwing something must have known there was a chance they’d hit a disabled supporter.”

Mr Rourke told how he was moved towards the front of the stands, where he was able to watch the rest of the game.

He said a police officer told him the person who threw the bottle had been identified and another officer was ‘going to visit him’.

"As chairman of the Sheffield United Disabled Supporters Association, I tell our members it’s quite safe to go to away games, and by and large that’s true, but the behaviour of Hull fans yesterday really shocked me. I think I might give Hull a miss in the future,” he said.

"My head’s still sore today and my shoulder’s a bit sore too but thankfully other than that I’m OK.”

Mr Rourke praised Sheffield United for calling him on Monday to check he was OK but said he had heard nothing from Hull City since the match.

A Humberside Police spokesman: “We are aware of a number of reported incidents that are said to have occurred during yesterday’s football match between Hull City and Sheffield United.

“We are working closely with both clubs to investigate the circumstances of these incidents.”

A Sheffield United spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of incidents in the fixture at the MKM Stadium on Sunday. We are in dialogue with our supporters, Hull City and the police as the investigations continue.”