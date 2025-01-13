Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of a 56-year-old woman who was found dead at a Barnsley property last month is no longer being treated as murder, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a property on Summer Lane in the Wombwell area of Barnsley on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

A 56-year-old woman, named locally as Anne Marie Carter, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

South Yorkshire Police released details of Anne Marie’s death the following day, and confirmed that a 58-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.

Following requests for an update, South Yorkshire Police has now told The Star that Anne Marie’s death is ‘no longer being treated as a murder investigation’.

“The man we arrested following this incident has been released without charge.

“No further arrests have been made,” a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said.

The SYP spokesperson also told The Star that Anne Marie’s cause of death ‘is still outstanding, pending further examination’.