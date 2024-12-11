Death of woman at Barnsley property prompts murder probe with 'detectives working around the clock'
Emergency services were called to a property on Summer Lane in the Wombwell area of Barnsley yesterday (Tuesday, December 10, 2024).
The woman, a 56-year-old who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed a few moments ago.
The SYP spokesperson added: “A 58-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of murder.
“He remains in police custody at this time.”
Police are now urging anyone with information to come forward.
Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright, said: “Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, we have a team of detectives working around the clock to understand the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.
“If anyone has any information about this incident, contact us online or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 229 of December 10, 2024 when you get in touch.
You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/