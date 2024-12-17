The death of a 56-year-old woman who was found dead at a Barnsley property last week is still being treated as murder, police have confirmed as they work to establish her cause of death.

Emergency services were called to a property on Summer Lane in the Wombwell area of Barnsley on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

A 56-year-old woman, named locally as Anne Marie Carter, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star today (Tuesday, December 17, 2024) that Anne Marie’s cause of death has not yet been established.

A spokesperson for the force also confirmed that Anne Marie’s death is still being treated as murder.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene, but has since been released on bail.

Speaking last week, Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright, said: “Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, we have a team of detectives working around the clock to understand the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

“If anyone has any information about this incident, contact us online or by calling 101.”

Anne Marie’s son, Lewis, has launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to help cover funeral costs, which you can visit here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-funeral-of-annemarie-carter

A total of £385 had been raised at the time of writing.

Speaking through the fundraising page, Lewis said: “My mum has recently passed away. She was a character and many more things.

“She was loved by many people had lots of friends and so many people loved her and even though she was a wild one.

“She always knew how to make people laugh and keep the party going and she wasn’t shy to get up and have a dance.

“I’m wanting to give her the best send off so can we all get to together to help raise some funds to keep my mum’s dancing shoes and memories going and out with a big bang.”

Please quote incident number 229 of December 10, 2024 when contacting police in connection with Anne Marie’s death.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/