'Beautiful lady' at centre of Barnsley murder probe named locally as devastated loved ones pay tribute
Emergency services were called to a property on Summer Lane in the Wombwell area of Barnsley on Tuesday (December 10, 2024).
A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a murder investigation was subsequently launched, South Yorkshire Police (SYP) has confirmed.
The woman has now been named locally as Anne Marie Carter.
Anne Marie’s son, Lewis, has launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to help cover funeral costs, which you can visit here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-funeral-of-annemarie-carter
A total of £315 had been raised at the time of writing.
Speaking through the fundraising page, Lewis said: “My mum has recently passed away. She was a character and many more things.
“She was loved by many people had lots of friends and so many people loved her and even though she was a wild one.
“She always knew how to make people laugh and keep the party going and she wasn’t shy to get up and have a dance.
“I’m wanting to give her the best send off so can we all get to together to help raise some funds to keep my mum’s dancing shoes and memories going and out with a big bang.”
Members of the community have also spoken of their love and affection for Anne Marie, following her sudden passing.
Posting on social media, Pam Schofield-Burge said: “She was loved by so many and yes she may have had her arguments but she wouldn't hurt anyone.
“Sending all my love to all her family.”
“R.i.p my beautiful friend.”
Irene Ellis added: “R.I.P Anne Marie you always had a smile on your face so jolly and upbeat we have had some great nights out in Lockys.”
Luke Barratt posted: “My mate introduced me to her via video call. I've never met her in person but have been on a few video calls and she was full of joy and laughter R.I.P Lovely, am sure you will be sadly missed by plenty.”
“Rest in peace, you were a beautiful woman inside and out. All my love and condolences to your family and friends,” Lisa Fretwell said.
A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at the address where Anne Marie was pronounced dead, and was taken into custody.
Issuing an update to The Star today (Thursday, December 12, 2024), a SYP spokesperson said the male has now been bailed pending further enquiries.
They also confirmed Anne-Marie’s death is still being treated as murder, as their investigation continues.
“A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death was conducted but proved inconclusive. Further tests are now bring carried out to seek to establish a cause of death,” continued the spokesperson.
Speaking yesterday, Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright, said: “Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, we have a team of detectives working around the clock to understand the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.
“If anyone has any information about this incident, contact us online or by calling 101.”
Please quote incident number 229 of December 10, 2024 when you get in touch.
You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
