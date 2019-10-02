Police probe into shooting in Sheffield continues as man is arrested over gun attack
Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting outside a supermarket in Sheffield after a man was arrested over the gun attack.
A gun was fired at a car outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, on Monday night and three men were seen to jump in the car and speed off in the vehicle – a silver-grey estate.
It is not yet known whether anyone was in the car at the time of the shooting, but detectives suspect there may have been somebody inside.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector, Jamie Henderson, leading the investigation, said house to house enquiries have been carried out and CCTV footage has been examined in a bid to help crack the case.
“What we know so far is that after the car was shot at, a number of men got into the car, driving away from the area,” he said.
“As our enquiries continue, we are now working on the assumption that someone was in the car when it was shot at and at this time, this person has not been located.
“We are concerned for this persons safety and I’d urge anyone with information to contact us.”
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms related offences yesterday afternoon and remained in police custody last night.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 843 of September 30.
More to follow.