World Cup legend Gordon Banks has been honoured in his home-town of Sheffield with a multi-million pound sports hub officially unveiled in his name.

The long-standing football site on Woodbourn Road in Darnall, Sheffield has undergone a £3million revamp.

The local community will now have access to multiple floodlit pitches, and a refurbished pavilion building, that provides changing facilities and a social space that hosts a cafe and meeting room.

This well-loved facility is providing much improved playing opportunities for people of all ages in and around Darnall thanks to its seven LED floodlit small-sided 3G pitches.

Abdul Malik, of the Darnall Education and Sports Academy (DESA) said: “The new facility will give DESA access to top-notch facilities and resources. “Together, we aspire to build a vibrant and inclusive footballing community that fosters personal growth, skill development, and a sense of belonging for individuals from all backgrounds.

“This project represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to promote physical well-being and inspire our local community.”

Chris Barry, Head of Technical at the Football Foundation said it is hoped the hub will provide great places to play, as well as an ideal space for the local community to come together.

He continued: “Funding from the Premier League, The FA and Government through Sport England, as well as Sheffield City Council, has played a vital role in making this project a reality.

“Thanks to their investment, this facility will have a transformative impact on the local community, supporting their physical and mental health, bringing them together and benefitting the local economy.

“We are delighted it is also providing a home to an important piece of research work that the Football Foundation is leading on.

“Whilst we don’t have any answers yet, the seven pitches here in Sheffield, all using different pitch systems, are providing a vital resource for our work looking at the future of 3G pitches.”

The revamp has been funded through a £2.1m grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation and an additional £0.9m in partnership funding from Sheffield City Council.

Turn up and play sessions are available at the hub, and DESA are running activities for young boys and girls in the community.

Sheffield United Community Foundation (SUCF) are putting on Premier League Kicks sessions, Wildcats, ladies sessions and LGBTQ all turn up and play.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, chair of the communities, parks and leisure committee at Sheffield City Council said of the revamp: “Sheffield has a proud heritage as the Outdoor City and as the City of Sport, and the city’s range and quality of greenspaces, as well as sport and leisure facilities, play a key part in this.

“Our ambitions for Sheffield are to have facilities, activities and services, which are modern, welcoming, inclusive and meet the needs of everybody in Sheffield – encouraging more people to be more active, more often.

“The refurbishment of these pitches and the pavilion at the all-new Gordon Banks Sports Hub, takes us a step closer to achieving these goals for the city.

“I believe these new improvements will have a massive impact to the community, allowing people to play football in top quality facilities alongside an exciting programme of sessions run by experienced organisations.”

Weekly coaching programmes for disabled young people by SUCF and a new pan-disability league in partnership with Sheffield and Hallamshire County FA are becoming a regular fixture providing competitive football for players aged 16 years and over.

In addition, athletes from Sheffield Hallam University are making use of the facilities in the pavilion after training and races at the 400m track which is also on site.

The Sheffield Wednesday Community Foundation is is set to hold a walking football session this summer.

Local clubs Aden Steelers, Darnall Diamonds and Sheffield City are also using the site as a training facility.