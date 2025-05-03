Thrybergh: Boy, 14, in critical condition after Rotherham crash involving electric motorcycle & pick-up truck
The collision took place on Link Road in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham shortly after 2pm on Friday, April 25, 2025.
Police say initial enquiries into the crash suggest it took place after a black electric motorcycle lost control and collided into the side of a black Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck.
Issuing an update this morning (Saturday, May 3, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider of the bike, a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.
“He remains in hospital at this time in a critical condition.
“The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man remained at the scene and continues to assist officers with their enquiries.
“He was arrested at the scene and has since been released on police bail.
“We are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that we have not yet spoken to, and anyone who was in the area who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.”
Can you help? You can share footage directly to the police’s online portal here: https://orlo.uk/XZpBE
All other information can be shared by reporting online, via live chat or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 498 of April 25, 2025 when you get in touch.
Always call 999 in an emergency.
