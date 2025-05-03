Thrybergh: Boy, 14, in critical condition after Rotherham crash involving electric motorcycle & pick-up truck

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 14-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition today after a two-vehicle crash involving an electric motorcycle and pick-up truck, as witnesses are urged to come forward.

The collision took place on Link Road in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham shortly after 2pm on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say initial enquiries into the crash suggest it took place after a black electric motorcycle lost control and collided into the side of a black Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck.

The collision, leaving a boy in a critical condition, took place on Link Road in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham shortly after 2pm on Friday, April 25, 2025The collision, leaving a boy in a critical condition, took place on Link Road in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham shortly after 2pm on Friday, April 25, 2025
The collision, leaving a boy in a critical condition, took place on Link Road in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham shortly after 2pm on Friday, April 25, 2025 | Google/3rd party

Issuing an update this morning (Saturday, May 3, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider of the bike, a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

“He remains in hospital at this time in a critical condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man remained at the scene and continues to assist officers with their enquiries.

“He was arrested at the scene and has since been released on police bail.

“We are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that we have not yet spoken to, and anyone who was in the area who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Can you help? You can share footage directly to the police’s online portal here: https://orlo.uk/XZpBE

All other information can be shared by reporting online, via live chat or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 498 of April 25, 2025 when you get in touch.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:ThryberghRotherhamSouth Yorkshire PoliceHospitalPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice