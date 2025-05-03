Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition today after a two-vehicle crash involving an electric motorcycle and pick-up truck, as witnesses are urged to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on Link Road in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham shortly after 2pm on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say initial enquiries into the crash suggest it took place after a black electric motorcycle lost control and collided into the side of a black Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck.

The collision, leaving a boy in a critical condition, took place on Link Road in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham shortly after 2pm on Friday, April 25, 2025 | Google/3rd party

Issuing an update this morning (Saturday, May 3, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider of the bike, a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

“He remains in hospital at this time in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man remained at the scene and continues to assist officers with their enquiries.

Read More Thrybergh crash: Teenager seriously injured in Rotherham collision and man arrested

“He was arrested at the scene and has since been released on police bail.

“We are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that we have not yet spoken to, and anyone who was in the area who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you help? You can share footage directly to the police’s online portal here: https://orlo.uk/XZpBE

All other information can be shared by reporting online, via live chat or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 498 of April 25, 2025 when you get in touch.

Always call 999 in an emergency.