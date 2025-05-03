They provided a place, close to home, for people to catch up over a drink and put the world to rights.

Most of these pubs flourished in an era before big chains cornered the market, and smartphones changed most aspects of our lives.

They may not have been the most salubrious of locations to while away an hour or two.

But what they may have lacked in decor or drink selection, they made up for in charm, atmosphere and unbelievable happenings.

Some of these former hostelries may even have earned the reputation of being a bit rough and ready or notorious.

Either way, the void left when these establishments closed their doors for the final time, bringing about the end of an era, continues to be felt by many.

These stories shared by Star readers and former regulars provides just a taste of what it would have been like to go for a pint in the Sheffield of yesteryear.

1 . Some of Sheffield's most notorious but beloved lost pubs Some of Sheffield's most notorious but beloved lost pubs | Mix, see other pictures in series Photo Sales

2 . Hen & Chickens The Hen & Chickens pub, on Castle Green, pictured here in 1987 was another popular suggestion when it came to Sheffield's roughest pubs from years gone by. David Ripley wrote: "What about Hen & Chickens across the road (from the Cannon, another notorious pub, back in its day).You could buy bacon, jeans and get your size correct... anything really." | Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . The Mote Hall The Mote Hall pub, on Motehall Road, Manor, pictured here in 1983, was once one of Sheffield's roughest pubs, according to several readers. Writing on Sheffield Forum, one person called it 'the worst pub I've ever been in' | Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4 . The Halfpenny Kelly Carl Scanlon said of the pub on Facebook: "A great community of like minded people in these public houses that surround the kelvin flats these times wil never be again." The Halfpenny pub, at Sheffield's old Kelvin flats, is pictured here some time between 1960 and 1979 | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo Sales