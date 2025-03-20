Crystal Peaks: First look inside cinema returning to popular Sheffield shopping centre after 22 years
Shopping centre manager Lee Greenwood showed off the space set to host four screens.
It will have two upstairs in what was Clarks shoes and two below, in what was originally Deep Pan Pizza and more recently Time Cafe.
A lift is being installed so the cinema and adjacent food hub and toilets to stay open after the rest of the centre closes, he said.
A 10-screen multiplex opened in 1988 and closed in 2003. But a cinema has remained among the top demands among visitors ever since, Mr Greenwood added.
“It’s one of the most exciting things we have dealt with since M&S opened in 2012, which was a coup.”
The food hub has a Costa, Subway, McDonald’s and Domino’s pizza.
The cinema is set to open in October. An operator has yet to be named.
Mr Greenwood said the original multiplex would attract people from up to an hour away by car. But its catchment shrank as rivals opened nearby.
He added: “We hope the new cinema will be a catalyst for additional uses into the evening.”
In August 1997, Crystal Peaks cinema hosted the star-studded world premiere of Sheffield comedy The Full Monty.
