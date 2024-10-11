Crystal Peaks cinema given the go ahead by Sheffield Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new cinema at Crystal Peaks shopping centre have been approved by Sheffield City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successful application on behalf of an experienced independent cinema operator will see four auditoria of up to 71 seats in a two-storey space utilising units that were previously home to the Crystal Peaks Time Cafe and a Clarke’s shoe store.

The Sheffield shopping centre was originally home to a 10-screen AMC and then UCI multiplex-style cinema, which opened in 1988 and operated until 2003, when it was replaced by the centre’s Sainsbury’s store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the questions we are most often asked by visitors is when a cinema will be returning to Crystal Peaks so we are delighted to confirm that our plans have been approved and work should be starting soon,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

Cinema is returning to Crystal Peaks

“We certainly aim for a spring/summer 2025 launch, offering a more intimate boutique-style cinema, perfect for the Crystal Peaks family audience and making excellent use of available space within the complex.

“The show timings will be tailored to provide a broad range of film choice from mid-week vintage showings to family mornings as well as the latest blockbusters.

“As well as strengthening the appeal of Crystal Peaks, the cinema will, of course, also create some exciting new job opportunities within the locality and help to support our existing retailers and restaurant and cafe operators.”