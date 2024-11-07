People in Sheffield living on a residential estate have told of the nightmare of anti-social behaviour causing chaos in the community.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals living near Manor Fields Park, Manor, have told of a small group of youths who are terrorising the area - with a lack of police action leaving them feeling powerless to stop it.

Residents have said how the group have put stones through the windows of multiple properties and have stolen and set fire to bins in Manor Fields Park. They also suggested the yobs are behind the Volkswagen car which “exploded” and burnt out in the area last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

submit

Residents told The Star local police officers have so far found it difficult to identify the youths involved, leaving them with little to work on.

Katie Hammond, Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, said: “We are aware of concerns about incidents of anti-social behaviour around the Manor Fields Park area.

“On Thursday (October 31) authorisation was granted for officers to use Section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime Police Act which gives them powers to disperse people from a public area for a period of up to 48 hours.

The youths have reportedly been causing chaos around the Manor Fields Park area. | Google

“Several teenagers reportedly involved in anti-social behaviour were stopped and taken home by officers. Follow-up action will be taken with those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have continued to utilise Section 35 powers in the area since Thursday and will continue providing enhanced patrols providing reassurance to residents.

“If you have any concerns, I encourage you to raise them to our officers and to report any crimes to us. Reporting incidents help us in understanding on-going issues in the area.”

Anti-social behaviour can be reported to South Yorkshire Police online, or by calling 101.