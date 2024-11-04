Photos from a emergency incident on a major Sheffield road have shown a car in flames after reportedly exploding.

Witnesses captured images of what was said to have been a Volkswagen vehicle ablaze on City Road, Sheffield, on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

It is said the car “unexpectedly exploded and caught fire”, taking fire crews roughly 30 minutes to extinguish after arriving.

The car is said to have exploded before catching fire. | UGC

One witness has told The Star no one was inside the car and there were no injuries.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “A car was deliberately set on fire at 7.30pm on Manor Fields Park, City Road, Sheffield.

“Firefighters from Central station attended the incident. They left at 8.10pm.”

Firefighters battled the fire for just over 30 minutes. | submit

It was one of three deliberate fires reported by the fire service on Saturday night. No link is reported between the fires.

Firefighters from Central station attended Gaunt Close, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, at 8.10pm after a deliberate fire at an internet junction box.

Crews from Doncaster and Maltby stations rushed to a deliberate fire involving a garage on Main Avenune, Edlington, Doncaster. Three crews worked for more than two hours to tackle the blaze - after arriving at 9.25pm and leaving at 11.45pm.

Parkway firefighters attended an accidental car fire on Halstilar Road, Manor, following a collision. Crews arrived at 10.15pm, before leaving an hour later.