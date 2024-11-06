Darnall Bonfire Night attacks: Buses attacked by hooligans with fireworks in Sheffield incident
Vehicles on the 52 route were targeted near Darnall last night, as South Yorkshire celebrated Bonfire Night with bonfires and fireworks across the region.
The incident was reported by the operator Stagecoach at just after 9pm.
The firm said in a statement last night: “Due to fireworks being set off at our vehicles on Staniforth Road, Service 52 will be using Greenland Road and Attercliffe road both ways.”
Some comments on social media have previously warned firework incidents were becoming an annual occurrence in some parts of the city, including Darnall and Abbeydale Road.
Incidents of cars being attacked with fireworks on Abbeydale Road were reported last week.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
Elsewhere, some bus routes were diverted because roads were so busy because bonfires were being held close by.
Diversions were in place because of the congestion in Swinton and in Hemsworth, said Stagecoach.