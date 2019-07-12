Young man released from hospital after stabbing in Sheffield
A young man seriously injured in a stabbing in Sheffield has been discharged from hospital.
The 19-year-old was attacked when violence flared in Oakes Green, between the Sapphire Lounge and M.A Tooling on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, at 1am last Saturday.
He was taken to hospital by a concerned taxi driver and two other Good Samaritans who administered emergency first aid at the scene in a battle to save the young man’s life before placing him in the back of the private hire vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police said his condition improved and he has since been discharged.
Three girls, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder along with three men – two aged 22 and another aged 29 – on the morning of the attack.
They were later released as police enquiries continue.
Nobody has yet been charged over the incident.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 76 of July 6.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.