Emergency services at scene of crash on major Sheffield roundabout
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on a major Sheffield roundabout this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 08:59
South Yorkshire Police said the two-vehicle crash at Meadowhead roundabout was reported at around 7.30am.
No other details have yet been released.
More to follow.