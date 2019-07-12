Man bailed after being arrested over gun possession in Rotherham town centre
A man has been bailed after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing and gun, racial abuse and threatening another man with a hammer.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 08:57
Police officers arrested the suspect after being called to Ship Hill, Rotherham, at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.
