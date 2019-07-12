Man hunted over sex attack on young woman in Rotherham
A police hunt is under way for a man wanted over a sex attack on a young woman in Rotherham.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 09:43
South Yorkshire Police said a 19-year-old woman was assaulted as she walked along Barnsley Road, Brampton Bierlow, on Friday, June 21.
At around 10.20pm that day, a drunken man approached her, slapped her bottom, grabbed her breasts and attempted to put his hands down her trousers. He then followed her for around a kilometre.
The offender was around 5ft 7ins tall, skinny and had dark hair.
A police E-fit has been released in a bid to trace the attacker.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/95303/19.