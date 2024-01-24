Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched after a muzzled XL Bully is believed to have been thown to her death from a Sheffield bridge.

The black and white female pet was found by a dog walker who was in the area known as The Washlands - which part of the A57 flyover near Beighton runs across - at around 11am on Monday (January 22, 2024).

RSPCA inspector Kristy Ludlam is investigating and has said she believes the dog was alive when she was likely thrown - as she was found with blood around her mouth, which she believes is from the impact of the fall.

She said: "From the injuries sustained and the location where she was found, it appears that the poor dog was thrown from the flyover and died due to blunt force trauma injuries as she hit the ground.

"She was found on a route well used by dog walkers and had not been dead very long. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious before the time she was found on 22 January at 11am to get in touch.

"This is a very busy road so I am hoping someone may have seen something or may have dash cam footage which would help the investigation.

"If she has been thrown from the flyover to her death - this is a very callous and sickening act. I am hoping people may recognise the dog and provide me with names of possible culprits.

"Anyone with first hand information is urged to call the RSPCA cruelty line on 0300 123 8018."

The dog was microchipped to a breeder in Wigan, but the new owners' details were not registered and further enquiries are taking place.

The UK Government recently introduced new legislation which states that from December 31, XL Bully dogs to be muzzled, and kept on a lead in a public place.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said that since the legislation was introduced, 'charities have seen heartbreaking cases of dogs being given up or abandoned across the rescue sector'.

"This comes at a time when abandonment calls to the RSPCA are already at a three-year high," the spokesperson continued.

The change in the law also means that from Thursday, February 1, 2024, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales - unless the owner has an exemption certificate.

"The RSPCA is reminding XL Bully owners in England and Wales who want to exempt their dogs that they have until noon on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, to complete the exemption process online applications, and XL Bullies who have not been exempted by this date will be illegal to own and owners will be committing a criminal offence," the spokesperson said.

The RSPCA is part of the Dog Control Coalition, which does not agree with the ban on XL Bullies. The RSPCA spokesperson said that, behind the scenes, the Coalition has been working to lobby the governments in the UK to minimise the impact of this legislation on responsible dog owners, behaviourally sound dogs and on veterinary professionals and their teams.

Owners in England and Wales can apply for exemption on the UK Government website at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-a-certificate-of-exemption-to-keep-an-xl-bully-dog

There is a fee of £92.40 per dog and a requirement to have third party public liability insurance for banned breeds. This type of insurance is available via the Dogs Trust companion club and information is on its website at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/support-us/companion-club

As part of the exemption process, XL Bully owners will also have to ensure:

The dog is neutered (the dates at which your dog needs to be neutered is dependent on their age and more information can be found on the UK Government website)

The dog is microchipped

Third party insurance is obtained

A certificate of exemption is issued

That the dog is kept at the same address as the registered keeper except for up to 30 days in 12 months

They notify the agency of any change of address

They notify the agency of the death or export of the dog

They keep the dog muzzled and on a lead when in a public place

They keep the dog in sufficiently secure conditions to prevent escape

A breach of any of these conditions will mean that the dog is no longer exempted and could be seized by police and put to sleep.