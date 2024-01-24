Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 24-year-old man has been told to prepare for custody, after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash in Rotherham.

The collision took place at around 1.30pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 when a blue Skoda Fabia was travelling along Haugh Road in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, and was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at the junction of Green Rise.

The pedestrian, 43-year-old Robert Chessman, suffered serious injuries. Emergency services attended, but despite their efforts, Mr Chessman was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held yesterday (Tuesday, January 23, 2024), 23-year-old Brandon South, of Middle Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving, in connection with the fatal crash.

After South entered his guilty plea, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told him: "All sentencing options remain open...but by the sounds of it, the seriousness of this case will warrant an immediate custodial sentence so you must prepare yourself for that.

"The issue for me is how long that sentence is to be.

"I've formed no view at the moment, I do not know a sufficient amount about the case, but you must prepare yourself for a custodial sentence."

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 increased the maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving from 14 years to life imprisonment.

The change in the maximum penalty came into force in on July 1, 2023. The Sentencing Council's guidelines state that the maximum sentence for causing death by dangerous driving is life imprisonment for offences committed after 28 June 2022; otherwise 14 years' custody, with an offence range of two – 18 years' custody.

Judge Richardson adjourned sentence until March, to allow for the preparation of reports.