The Leadmill: Nightclub owner announces record profits despite legal battle over legendary Sheffield venue
The case is going to court in May
The owner of the Leadmill in Sheffield has announced record profits as audiences return to live music post-Covid 'way beyond expectations'.
The Electric Group, which owns the legendary venue on Leadmill Road, has seen profits almost double in 12 months.
The London-based company says it made £1m in 2022 and £1.98m in 2023.
Electric Group owns the freehold of the Leadmill. It is going to court in May to repossess the building after the current management company refused to leave when the lease ran out in March last year.
The firm says it is planning a 'sensitive refurbishment' to keep it 'at the heart of culture in the city of Sheffield for years to come'.
It also has venues in London, Bristol and Newcastle.
Chief executive Dominic Madden said: "We are delighted with the outstanding financial results of our company. Although we have had some unique challenges to deal with in the post Covid era including dealing with the catastrophic arson attack at SWX Bristol, the demand for live music and our curated approach to music programming of events is unabated."