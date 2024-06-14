Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than two dozen people have been arrested in connection with a mass brawl in Sheffield last month.

Police officers in Sheffield investigating reports of disorder in Woodbourn Road have issued a new appeal for information after making a further arrest.

A total of 27 people have now been arrested after a large group of people were allegedly seen fighting in the street on the afternoon of Saturday, May 25.

The most recent arrest saw a 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following a warrant which was executed at an address in Middlewood last Thursday, June 6.

A second warrant was also carried out last Thursday at a premises near Sheffield city centre, with officers recovering two potential weapons and mobile phones from both warrants.

The 48-year-old who was arrested has since been released on police bail and remains under investigation.

The alleged disorder saw 21 people get taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and they have all since been discharged to continue their recovery at home.

A number of enquiries, including CCTV trawls and collecting witness statements, have been carried out to piece together the circumstances of this incident and we are now issuing a fresh appeal for information and witnesses.

Detective Inspector Lee Wilson said: "Our investigation into this incident has been continuing at pace and we are urging anyone with relevant information who hasn't already spoken to police to please get in touch.

"If you have CCTV, video or dashcam footage that could help us with our enquiries, or if you were in the Woodbourn Road area around the time of the incident then please come forward as your information could prove invaluable to our investigation.

"We are continuing to liaise and offer support to members of the local community as we understand the distress this incident could have caused.”

If you have information or footage to share in relation to this incident, you can contact the force at this link.