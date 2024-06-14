Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 23-year-old man who tragically died after being attacked in Sheffield has been laid to rest, as the murder investigation continues.

Hamza Mohammed died in hospital after being attacked on Staniforth Road, Darnall, on the afternoon of Saturday, June 8.

Hamza Mohammed, 23, died after being attacked on Staniforth Road, Darnall, Sheffield, on Saturday, June 8

His funeral took place today, Friday, June 14, in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation following his death.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail.

A 25-year-old man was later arrested on Thursday, June 13, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Tributes to ‘cheery’ victim who ‘always had a smile’

Tributes have been paid online.

One person wrote: “Rest in peace Hamza. I remember how cheery he was back in school and would make people laugh.”

Another said: “Rest in peace Hamza, you always had a smile in the youth club days, which were not that long ago. I was in shock when I read this. Sending my thoughts and love to your family.” South Yorkshire Police have said Mr Mohammed’s family are being supported by officers.

Police said they were called at 4.36pm on Saturday by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a serious assault on Staniforth Road.

Mr Mohammed was found with a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on Monday evening, June 10.

Police appeal for information

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward said: “Sadly, the life of a young man has been lost. We are continuing to urge anyone with information that could help in our investigation to come forward.

“Were you in or around the area at the time of the incident, and have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help?

"We do understand that some people may not want to come and talk to the police directly. You can pass on any information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers."

Anyone with information can get in touch via the police’s Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).