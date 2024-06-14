The Moor: Video and photos show Sheffield shopping area partially cordoned off as firefighters attend incident
Video and photos have shown crew members from South Yorkshire fire & Rescue Service in attendance on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre this afternoon (June 14).
Photos show an area of the busy shopping area had been taped off while firefighters used an aerial platform ladder (APL).
Details of the incident have not yet been confirmed, but video footage shows firefighters using the APL outside The Light cinema.
In the video, at least a dozen onlookers can be seen surrounding the cordon, catching a glimpse of the action.
The fire service has been approached for further information.
