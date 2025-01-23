Woodbourn Road: No charges after 27 arrested over mass brawl on Sheffield street
Violence flared in Woodbourn Road, Attercliffe, on the afternoon of Saturday, May 25.
A total of 21 casualties were reported to have been taken to hospital with injuries following the brawl.
South Yorkshire Police said they were all later discharged and none suffered life-threatening injuries during the disturbance.
A total of 27 people were arrested.
At the time, police said the majority were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder offences, one on suspicion of threats to kill and one on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.
The force also said that in the immediate aftermath of the brawl, officers worked “round the clock on the extensive investigation to establish the circumstances of the disorder.”
A CCTV trawl was carried out.
Neighbourhood officers also carried out patrols in the area, and offered support to the local community.
In an update provided to The Star today, the force said: “No charges have been made in relation to this incident. We have submitted a file to the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) and are awaiting a response.”