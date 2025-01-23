Mackenzie Ball: Murder probe continues after death of 20-year-old in Rotherham crash
Mackenzie died at the scene of a crash in the Wickersley area of Rotherham on Sunday, June 2, 2024.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed today (January 22, 2025) no charges have yet been brought in relation to the 20-year-old’s death.
Mackenzie died after a two-vehicle collision on Morthen Road, at the junction with Moat Lane.
It is reported that a silver Land Rover Discovery and a silver Subaru Forester were involved in a collision and left the road.
Following the incident, the driver and three passengers of the Subaru Forester fled from the scene on foot.
Mackenzie, who was a passenger in the Land Rover, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives subsequently launched a murder investigation and a number of arrests have been made since.
Speaking in October, the senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, said: “Our investigation into Mackenzie's death continues at pace and we are determined to secure justice for him and his family. We believe the car Mackenzie was travelling in was deliberately rammed off the road, and we believe there are people out there who know why this happened.
“At the centre of all of this is a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. His family deserve answers - and that is why I am directly appealing to anyone who has information which could help our investigation to get in touch with us.”
You can report information to the force online, or by calling 101. Quote incident number 589 of June 2 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. You could also be rewarded up to £1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest, or is significant use. Call Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org