Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing on Abbeydale Road.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster, aged 17, was found in one of the business premises along what is one of Sheffield’s main roads, near Nether Edge.

His suspected attackers are believed to have run away from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents described seeing a large number of police officers and police cars, last night, with a section of Abbeydale Road cordoned off by a police line.

An area along Abbeydale Road was cordoned off. Photo: Google | Google

Police tape sealed off an area between the Broadfield pub and the Gin Bar on the corner of Sheldon Road.

South Yorkshire Police said that they had responded to reports of an assault on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, at 6.05pm on Tuesday evening.

They told The Star in a statement: “It is reported that a 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds in a commercial premises, and that two men fled the scene on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ambulance service attended and the boy was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which were not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.

“He has since been discharged from hospital.”

They added that a ‘scene’ was in place for a period of time while officers carried out investigations there. Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible, they said..

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service added in a statement: “Ambulance resources responded to an assault on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield yesterday evening, and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

✨ Find out all the latest on Sheffield’s biggest stories with The Star's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information that could help the investigation is asked to report it on the police’s online portal on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

You can also call police on 101.

Either way, you should quote incident number 798 of January 21 2025.

You can also provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or logging onto the Crimestoppers website.