Woman in possession of knife arrested at Doncaster Station after threatening staff

The woman was also wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection to other offences.

By Harry Harrison
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 12:59 pm - 1 min read

British Transport Police have arrested a woman who was reportedly in possession of a knife at Doncaster Station.

The woman was also allegedly threatening station staff, which is part of the reason police were quick to arrest her.

A woman has been arrested at Doncaster Station after being found in possession of a knife.

Officers soon realised the woman was also wanted by South Yorkshire Police in relation to other offences.

She has been charged by Police and remanded to custody, where she awaits an appearance at Magistrates Court.