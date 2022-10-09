The company sent a text message out to residents warning them of the outage, saying they were working to fix it as soon as possible.

The text read: “Hi, Yorkshire Water here. You may have no water or low pressure in S6 due to a burst. We’ll restore supplies ASAP. Water may return cloudy or discoloured for an hour or two but this will pass.

S6 could be without water as Yorkshire Water carry out repairs in Hillsborough. Picture: Chris Etchells

"Thank you for your patience.”

Yorkshire Water are carrying out repairs to a water main today, which has meant public transport will struggle to service the area as well.

Stagecoach Supertram announced blue and yellow route trams would be unable to operate between Shalesmoor and Malin Bridge and Middlewood.

