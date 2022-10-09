Yorkshire Water: Sheffield residents in S6 could have no water due to pipe burst
Residents in areas like Hillsborough and Malin Bridge could be forced to go without water today as Yorkshire Water work to restore supply following a burst.
The company sent a text message out to residents warning them of the outage, saying they were working to fix it as soon as possible.
Read More
The text read: “Hi, Yorkshire Water here. You may have no water or low pressure in S6 due to a burst. We’ll restore supplies ASAP. Water may return cloudy or discoloured for an hour or two but this will pass.
Most Popular
"Thank you for your patience.”
Yorkshire Water are carrying out repairs to a water main today, which has meant public transport will struggle to service the area as well.
Stagecoach Supertram announced blue and yellow route trams would be unable to operate between Shalesmoor and Malin Bridge and Middlewood.
Yorkshire Water did not offer a timetable for the repair in the message sent to residents.