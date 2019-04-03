Have your say

A woman has been charged after a man’s arm was slashed in an attack in Sheffield city centre.

Tsienna Pounall, aged 18, of Pitsmoor Road, Pitsmoor, has been charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident on North Bank, Wicker, on Monday, March 25.

A 20-year-old man’s arm was slashed when violence flared in the street.

Pounall first appeared before magistrates on Friday, March 29 and is due at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, April 26.

A 21-year-old woman arrested over the incident has been bailed and a 60-year-old woman has been eliminated from enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 740 of March 25.