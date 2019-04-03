A man, aged 70, was attacked by thugs who broke into his house, injured his dog and stole his car.

The pensioner was attacked in his home in Parson Cross in the early hours of this morning, South Yorkshire Police has revealed.

A man and his dog were attacked during a house raid in Sheffield

VIDEO: CCTV footage shows moment man is attacked outside Sheffield bar

After he and his dog were attacked his car was stolen.

CRIME: Sheffield woman charged over attack which left another woman seriously injured

The vehicle was located after a police chase and two suspects – men aged 23 and 32 – were arrested.

READ MORE: Man wanted over alleged child sex offences arrested in Sheffield

They remain in police custody this morning.

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “During the early hours of this morning a 70-year-old man from the Parson Cross area reported that he had just been attacked in his own home by two men, who had broken in to his house.

“Despite being assaulted, the elderly victim acted promptly and with great courage to report the matter immediately, informing the police that the two men had assaulted him and his dog before stealing his car.

“Within minutes, colleagues from the local police team and road traffic department spotted the vehicle being driven in the area.

“After a short pursuit the car crashed into some roadworks and two men, a 23-year-old and a 32-year-old, were both arrested for a number of offences.

“The victim, who sustained several cuts and bruises as a result of the attack, is doing well and will be looked after by the neighbourhood team today.

“First class team work and the prompt actions of a courageous victim will hopefully bring those responsible to justice.”