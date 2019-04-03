CCTV footage has been released by South Yorkshire Police showing the moment a man was attacked outside a Sheffield bar.

A 22-year-old man suffered a broken jaw in the attack outside Soyo on Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre at around 2.20am on Saturday, March 2.

CCTV footage shows the victim outside the bar when he was approached by another man who had also been inside the venue.

The attacker, who was with two other men and two females, was captured punching the victim.

A man was attacked outside Soyo in Sheffield

Following the attack, the victim walked towards West Street and was followed by the offender, who shouted at him and attempted to hit him again.

Anyone who recognises the attacker should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 135 of March 2.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.