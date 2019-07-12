Woman attacked and racially abused at bus stop in Sheffield by woman in builder's hat and hi-vis vest
A police probe is under way after a woman was attacked and racially abused at a bus stop in Sheffield city centre.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 08:13
South Yorkshire Police said the incident at 10am on Tuesday, July 9 is being treated as a hate crime.
The offender was white, around 5ft 3ins tall and had blonde hair.
She was wearing a builder’s hat, hi-vis vest and camouflage trousers.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation 14/104416/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.