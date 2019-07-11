Armed police called after gunman makes threats in Rotherham town centre
Armed police were called out to Rotherham town centre amid alarming reports that a gunman was making threats.
Officers rushed to deal with reports of a disturbance between two men in Ship Hill yesterday at about 7.15pm.
A man was arrested at the scene.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said they responded to “reports that a man was racially abusing another man and threatening him with a hammer.
“On attending the scene, the suspect threatened police with what was believed to be a firearm.
“A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and possession of a firearm with intent to cause harm. He remains in police custody.
“No one was injured in the incident. The firearm was later found to be an air pistol.”