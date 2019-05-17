Woman arrested over £500 ‘Supermarket Sweep’ at Asda in Sheffield

A woman was arrested on suspicion of theft after a trolley filled with £500 worth of goods was taken out of a Sheffield supermarket without payment being made.

By The Star Newsroom
Friday, 17 May, 2019, 07:48
Asda, Chaucer Road, Parson Cross

The woman, from Loughborough, Leicestershire, was arrested in Shiregreen yesterday following the incident at Asda on Chaucer Road, Parson Cross.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the supermarket after a shopper ‘decided to re-enact Supermarket Sweep by doing a £500 trolley dash’.

The woman was also arrested for the theft of a vehicle and driving without a licence and insurance.

Checks revealed that she was also wanted for questioning by another force.