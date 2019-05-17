Police search continues for missing girl who may be in Sheffield
A police search is continuing this morning for a missing Rotherham girl believed to be in Sheffield.
Cerys Griffiths, aged 15, was last seen in the Greasbrough area of Rotherham at around 8.40pm on Wednesday.
Police officers believe she could be in Arbourthorne, Sheffield.
She is around 5ft tall and has long, brown hair.
When she was last seen she was wearing blue, ripped jeans, a black Pink Soda jacket, a green vest top and black Nike trainers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 921 of May 15.