Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in Sheffield street
A man was stabbed outside a row of shops in a Sheffield street.
By The Star Newsroom
Thursday, 16 May, 2019, 16:22
Emergency services were called to Palgrave Road in Parson Cross at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.
One man has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound to his right leg and a cut to his face.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A police cordon was put in place, closing off Palgrave Road and Wordsworth Drive.