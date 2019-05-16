Brother of murdered Sheffield boxer Kavan Brissett spared jail over drug offences

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in the chest in Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, in August last year and died four days later in hospital. His killer has never been caught.

Kavan Brissett.

Today Kavan's brother Kerthanie, aged 21, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced over drug offences and damaging a police car.

The court heard how the Brissett family has suffered “the worst kind of tragedy” and Kerthanie has effectively been acting as his mother's carer since his brother's death.

Judge Peter Kelson QC expressed his sympathy for the family and decided to spare him jail by instead imposing a community order.

He told Kerthanie he “cannot begin to comprehend the grief you and your family are experiencing” and added he was giving him “this one chance.”

The court heard Kerthanie was a passenger in a black Mini on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, on October 14 2017 that officers in an unmarked police car decided to follow as they suspected the vehicle may contain a wanted person.

They turned on the flashing lights and a short chase ensued before the MIni stopped in nearby Rock Street.

Kerthanie then got out of the passenger side and threw a motorbike helmet at the police car, smashing the windscreen, before the vehicle then fled the scene.

Police later found him inside another vehicle and he was arrested.

Kerthanie admitted having some MDMA tablets and a few bags of cannabis in his possession.

Officers later searched his bedroom and discovered more ecstasy tablets and cannabis.

Bev Wright, prosecuting, said a mobile phone was recovered which revealed “texts which concerned the buying and selling of class A and class B drugs.”

She added the officer who was in the unmarked police car was left “shocked and scared” by the incident.

Zaiban Alam, defending, said: “This young man and his family has suffered the worst kind of tragedy imaginable” and added that their mother “has been broken by this.”

She told the court the brothers' mother is in poor health and Kerthanie has been there to look after her, including cooking and cleaning, and has now applied to become her carer.

She described how jailing him would have a “considerable effect” on his mother and argued: “She needs him, and he needs her.”

The court heard he had previous convictions for possession of cannabis.

Kerthanie, of Eastern Walk, Arbourthorne, pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA with intent to supply and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He also admitted damaging a police car.

Judge Kelson imposed an 18-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement.